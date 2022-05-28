Good Saturday morning, everyone!

We are starting out clear and mild with morning lows in the 60’s. As the day unfolds, a mostly sunny sky is expected with increasing southwest winds of 15 to 30 mph. Temperatures will respond, soaring up into the upper 90’s and low 100’s this afternoon. In fact, Amarillo should top out around the century mark, which would tie the record from 2011. Tomorrow and Monday (Memorial Day), will see similar weather with dry windy conditions, and highs ranging from the mid 90’s to low 100’s. Speaking of dry, please stay alert to all wildfire concerns, and drink plenty of water to stay hydrated in this triple-digit heat!

Regarding precipitation chances – one or two thunderstorms might fire in our far southeast counties this evening, unfortunately though, they will be moving east, away from the area. Additions showers and thunderstorms look to return by midweek, as we start the month of June.

Have a safe and enjoyable Memorial Holiday Weekend everyone!

Chief Meteorologist John Harris