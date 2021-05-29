Memorial Day Weekend Weather Outlook

Good Saturday morning everyone,

Today will continue muggy and unseasonably cool with a mostly cloudy sky, and moist southeasterly winds of 5 to 20 mph. Temperatures will be hard-pressed to reach the upper 60’s and low 70’s this afternoon. Also, scattered showers and thunderstorms could be on the increase from west to east later tonight. A few storms might pulse strong to marginally severe with pockets of hail, sudden downburst winds, and heavy rain.

Tomorrow and Monday (Memorial Day), looks to stay cloudy and cool with highs only in the 60’s. Also, widespread showers and embedded thunderstorms could occur – lasting through Memorial Day. Severe weather is expected per-se, but heavy rain and possible flooding will be a concern.

Have a safe and enjoyable weekend everyone! Please remember – if a thunderstorm is near your location, seek shelter until it passes by. Lightning is always a concern!

Chief Meteorologist John Harris