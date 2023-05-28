Hi everyone,

The afternoon hours are seeing a partial clearing with southeast winds of 5 to 20 mph. Temperatures will respond, warming into the 70’s area wide. Also, a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms will be possible across our far north and far southern counties this evening. Some of the storms that form could be strong to severe with hail, high winds, and heavy rainfall. Stay weather aware, and seek shelter in a substantial shelter, if a thunderstorm is close to your location. Be mindful of any flooding issues.

Tomorrow should be nice for Memorial Day with highs near 80, while Tuesday could see highs in the low to mid 80’s. Hit or miss thunderstorms could continue for both days.

Continue to have a safe and enjoyable holiday weekend, everyone.

Chief Meteorologist John Harris