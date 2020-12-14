Wintery, snowy middle of the month weather



The winter storm that left many locations with multiple inches of snow from yesterday, is giving way to improving weather today. Under a partly sunny sky with light southwest winds of 5 to 15 mph, temperatures are moderating from the frozen teens and low 20’s this morning, into the 40’s and low 50’s for this afternoon. A lot of snow will melt during the daylight hours, but then refreeze into a slushy frozen mess after sunset. Slow way down, and use extreme caution if driving. Take extra time to reach your destination safely!

Tomorrow looks to see a downturn in the weather, as another cold front plows south across the Panhandles. Daytime temperatures will tumble into the 30’s, while wind chills could hover in the single digits and teens. Also, additional snow could fall across mainly our northeast counties, adding to the woes from this weekend’s storm. Please stay tuned to latest forecasts for the potential impacts of this event.

Lastly, sunshine, light winds, and milder conditions should return by midweek with highs around 50. The upper 50’s, and even a few low 60’s might be felt by Thursday and Friday.

Stay safe and warm everyone!

Chief Meteorologist John Harris