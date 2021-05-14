Scattered evening storms, some severe

This afternoon will be breezy and warm with southwesterly winds of 15 to 30 mph. Temperatures should respond, warming into the 80’s, with an expected high of 84 in Amarillo. Also, scattered thunderstorms look to breakout across our central and eastern counties this evening. Any storm that forms could pulse strong to marginally severe. Hail, high winds, and heavy rain will be the main hazards. All activity should exit to our east later tonight.

Tomorrow and Sunday will be similar days with partly sunny skies, humid conditions, and afternoon highs in the 80’s. Thunderstorms will develop during the evening hours on both days across our central and eastern counties, with some becoming severe. Once more, large hail, damaging straight-line winds, and heavy downpours will be the main concerns. The tornado threat will be low, but not completely absent. Please stay weather aware and be ready to seek shelter on a moment’s notice if a storm is near your location.

Monday and Tuesday look to continue unstable and stormy with temperatures in the low 80’s and 70’s respectively.

Have a safe and enjoyable weekend everyone!

Chief Meteorologist John Harris