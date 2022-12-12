Good Morning, everyone!

We are looking at a foggy and overcast start to the day with temperatures in the low 60’s. Our winds will be high today with gusts up to 33 mph. There is also a marginal threat of severe weather for tonight in our eastern counties of the Panhandle. For marginal risk, there is a possibility for isolated thunderstorms. Our storm threats for tornadoes, hail, and wind is low. For tomorrow morning, we are going to be on the colder side. Our temps will be in the upper 20’s and low 30’s for the area. For the rest of the week, we can see temperatures on the cooler side, such as in the 30’s and 40’s. We will continue to keep track of the marginal risk threat in the eastern counties of the Panhandle and update regularly.

Have a great Monday!

Forecaster Mari Ferrel