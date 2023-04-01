Good Saturday morning, everyone, and welcome to April!

We are starting out on a quiet, calm, and cold note with lows close to the freezing mark of 32. As the day unfolds, a sunny sky is expected with variable winds of 5 to 20 mph. Temperatures will respond, warming nicely into the upper 60’s to mid 70’s this afternoon. Amarillo should top out near 73. Winds will stay relatively light out of the southwest, becoming breezy for tomorrow and Monday with highs in the low to mid 80’s. Unfortunately, no rain is headed our way anytime soon.

Have a safe and wonderful first weekend of April, everyone!

Chief Meteorologist John Harris