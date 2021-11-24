Low temperatures on Thanksgiving

Good morning, everyone!
It’s an unseasonal day for us in Amarillo. Winds will be moderate out of the Northeast today around 18 mph. Temperatures will be in the 50’s this morning but will increase to the 60’s and 70’s range for most of the viewing area. The high tomorrow will be around 50 degrees as the cold front will have already moved in tonight. Temperatures will be at or below freezing tomorrow morning as well. We will see 60’s temperatures for the weekend, and temperatures may warm up to the 70’s again at the start of next week. The chance of precipitation today is low for Amarillo, but some of the viewing area may see some isolated showers tonight. For more News, Weather, and Sports download the KAMR local 4 weather app, or visit us here at myhighplains.com.
Forecaster Christian O Rangel