Good morning, everyone!

It will be a cold day for us in Amarillo today. Winds will be moderate from the north, around 18 mph. Afternoon temperatures today will be in the 40’s and 50’s range.

Lows Monday night are expected to reach freezing temps across the northern and western Panhandles. A Freeze Watch has been put in place for several of those counties. Protect pets and sensitive plants this evening.

Rain will continue through the day, with the possibility of imbedded thunderstorms this afternoon and a rain/snow mix for some parts of the panhandles this evening. Temperatures will reach freezing levels Monday night for a cold start to your Tuesday morning. Afterwards, temperatures will continue to remain at or below seasonal levels this week, as we are tracking another cold front to move through the area on Thursday. More showers could be possible Thursday night and Friday morning.

Meteorologist Christian O Rangel