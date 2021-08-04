Lingering morning showers, unseasonable afternoon temps

Good morning, folks!

We are starting our morning with ongoing showers out in New Mexico trying to move into the Texas Panhandle. Lingering showers will continue throughout the morning and decrease towards the afternoon. Temps for today will still run below seasonal in the mid to low 80s. Some areas even sitting in the 70s. Cloud cover will help keep us on the cool side for today. Much similar to what we had yesterday, this evening will not feel like summer.

For the following days our focus will be the heat as temps will return to the 90s. The weekend looks to be the hottest as temps will be hovering around the triple digit mark. Overall, rain chances look very minimal throughout most of the seven-day forecast.

Have a great day.

Maria Pasillas