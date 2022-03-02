Good morning, folks!

Starting the morning with temperatures in the 20s, 30s and 40s across the Panhandle. Winds are on the light side this morning and will continue for the rest of the day. We are sitting under clear skies and will see some light cloud cover making its way into the area this morning. However, it will mainly be upper cloud cover with plenty of sunshine to go around by the afternoon. The warming trend continues as that ridge patter dominates the Central Plains. Highs for today will be a nice mixture of those mid to upper 70s across the area. Still tracking warmer temperatures for Thursday and Friday with 80s across the region. Lows will be on the mild side for the next few days ranging between the mid 30s all the way into the mid 40s.

Some models are still tracking slim chances of some moisture for Friday. If anything does get picked up it will remain as scattered showers. Slim chance for moisture also for Sunday into Monday.

Have a great day.

Maria Pasillas