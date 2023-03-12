Good evening, everyone!

We are expecting a cool afternoon in the 50’s for the Amarillo area. Our next chance for some moisture is this evening. We are expecting a 30% chance for light showers in the Oklahoma Panhandle. A 20% chance for the northern portions of the Texas Panhandle and 10% for the Amarillo area and the bottom half of the Panhandle. These percentages are as of early Sunday afternoon. We could expect occasional flurries along with the light scattered showers in our northern portions of the Texas Panhandle and Oklahoma Panhandle. For the start of the workweek, our morning temperatures for Monday are expected to range in the 20’s and 30’s. For tomorrow afternoon, temperatures are looking cool in the 40’s and 50’s. On Monday night, we are anticipating another round of light sprinkles/flurries. Accumulation for Sunday’s and Monday’s event are expecting to be light. Have a great Sunday!

Forecaster Mari Ferrel