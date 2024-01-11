Good morning, folks!

Starting the morning with temps between the teens and 20s across the High Plains. Wind chill values as low as 10 for Dalhart. Today, temps will be mild in the 40s to low 60s. Breezy to windy conditions are expected with an increase in cloud cover. We are tracking a fast disturbance today that will bring us some precipitation. This system will bring snow showers with snowfall estimates staying below and inch to the north and southwest. Arctic air by Saturday and Monday will drop our temps in the teens and 20s for our highs. Wind Chill values starting Friday morning through Tuesday morning will be below zero at times across the viewing area. Be sure to prepare for frigid conditions for consecutive days. Kansas already has a Wind Chill Watch for values falling 25 below zero.

