Hello everyone.

As of this writing, it appears that isolated thunderstorms will develop across the higher terrain of Northern New Mexico this afternoon. The storms will march east southeastward, reaching the Stateline after 4 pm. From this point forward, the storms seem to dissipate as they drift into Dallam and Cimarron Counties. No additional storms develop across the Combined Panhandles due to a capping inversion. If the cap is breached, a more active day of severe weather can be anticipated. Keeping with this theme, tomorrow may be a more active day, as a subtle pocket of energy aloft traverses the area during the afternoon. Some of the storms that form could pulse strong to marginally severe with pockets of hail, sudden high winds, and heavy downpours. The tornado threat will be limited, but not completely absent. Please stay Weather Aware, and seek substantial shelter, if a storm is near your location. Regarding temperatures, today and tomorrow will continue to be less hot with a blend of 80’s and low 90’s. Much hotter weather returns over the weekend with sunshine and highs back in the 90’s and low 100’s.

Chief Meteorologist John Harris