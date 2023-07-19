Hello everyone,

The record heat from yesterday with highs around 105 will give way to less hot weather tomorrow. But not today; sunshine and southwest winds of 5 to 20 mph will send temperatures back into the low 100’s around Amarillo. We should top out near 102. By the way, today’s record high locally is 108 from 2022. Tomorrow will see highs in the 90’s, while the 80’s and Low 90’s looks promising on Friday and Saturday, followed by the mid 90’s for Sunday. Also, a slight chance for showers and thunderstorms might return from time to time, starting tonight, and lasting through the upcoming weekend.

Have a safe and enjoyable rest of the week, everyone! Try to stay cool and over hydrated with water during these hot spells!

Chief Meteorologist John Harris