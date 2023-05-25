Good morning, folks!

Starting the morning with temperatures in the 60s and 50s. Showers and thunderstorms pushed through the High Plains last night and into this morning. The highest observation was in Friona with 2.36″ of rain as of 4:15 AM. For today, the highs will be in the 70s. Severe weather potential will be present as we are forecasting another round of cells to develop out west late this evening. The Storm Prediction Center has our western/central counties under a marginal risk of severe weather. Our main threats will be hail and damaging wind. Storms will initiate out in the borderline of NM and the TX Panhandle and track their way generally to the southeast SE. Friday looks to be the same scenario for the High Plains.

Scroll down for more news and weather information.

Meteorologist Maria Pasillas