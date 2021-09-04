Labor Day Weekend Weather Outlook

Good Saturday morning,

Today will be characterized by a cool front moving from north to south across the region. Winds will be variable at 10 to 25 mph, with a wide range of temperatures. Our central and northern counties could hover in the upper 70’s and 80’s, while our southern counties could reach back into the 90’s. Amarillo looks to top out around 87. Also, scattered showers and thunderstorms look promising with a 30% to 40% chance of rain for most locations. Severe weather isn’t expected per se, but be aware of sudden strong downburst winds, lightning, and heavy rain. Pockets of pea to nickel size hail might also occasionally occur.

Sunday could see a repeat performance with some chances of rain, and highs in the 80’s, while for Monday, Labor Day – temperatures could reach back into the low to mid 90’s. At this juncture, no rain is expected on Monday.

Have a safe and enjoyable holiday weekend everyone!

Chief Meteorologist John Harris