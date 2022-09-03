Good Saturday morning, everyone!

Today will start out mostly clear with lows in the 60’s. As the day unfolds, a cool front is expected to drift south through the region giving us a partly sunny sky with northeasterly winds of 5 to 15 mph. Temperatures should respond, warming into the 80’s and low 90’s during the afternoon. Amarillo will top out near 88. The 80’s should be area wide for tomorrow, and Monday, Labor Day.

Regarding rain chances, thunderstorms may increase for this afternoon and evening along the front. Severe weather is not expected at this time, but stay aware of sudden strong downburst winds, lightning, and locally heavy rainfall. Precipitation chances look to be around 30 percent for Amarillo. Much higher chances of rain could return by midweek, as tropical moisture spills into the area from a land falling hurricane in the Baja of California.

Have a safe and wonderful holiday weekend, everyone!

Chief Meteorologist John Harris