Starting the morning with temps ranging between low-60s and mid-70s across the High Plains. Temps for this afternoon will be in the 90s and with very few 100s. We could see occasionally breezy conditions at times this afternoon before winds diminish by tonight. A copy and paste forecast from what we saw the previous days across the High Plains. On a positive note, temps continue to trend a few degrees cooler than Monday’s forecast. Not much moisture is in the forecast for the three-day forecast as the heat persists. The High Pressure will move out west on Friday, opening the window for moisture and cooler temps. The Weather Prediction Center indicates an increase on precipitation on Sunday and Monday of next week.

Meteorologist Maria Pasillas