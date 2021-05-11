Chilly May weather continues with chances of drizzle and light rain

Forecast

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Weather Tools

Interactive Radar

Live Tower Cameras

Map Center

Download Our Weather App

Good afternoon, 

An overcast sky with northeast winds of 5 to 15 mph, will continue to give us chilly May weather with temperatures holding steady in the 50’s and low 60’s.  The same can be said for tomorrow, before much warmer conditions return later in the week with highs in the 70’s and low 80’s.  Also, umbrellas could come in handy!  On and off showers look to continue for today, tonight, and tomorrow.  No severe weather is expected, but a rumble of thunder might be heard from time to time. 

Additional chances of thunderstorms look possible for later this week, and into the weekend. 

Enjoy our cooler, and possibly wet weather! 

Chief Meteorologist John Harris 

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Video Forecast

More Forecast

Don't Miss