Starting the morning with temperatures in the 40s and 50s. It is a muggy start to the day with clear skies. Highs will range in the 80s today with pleasant conditions. Rain chances remain in the seven-day forecast with isolated thunderstorms today across our western counties from this evening into tonight. The Storm Prediction Center has the Panhandle under a general chance for severe weather. Our focus will shift to Wednesday as stronger storms will be present. Scattered thunderstorms look to roll in during the afternoon hours. Some storms could bring damaging wind and hail with the SPC tagging the area with a marginal risk of severe weather. Temps will be in the 80’s through Thursday followed by a cold front on Friday. Temps will then fall into the 70’s but rain chances will remain in the forecast.

Meteorologist Maria Pasillas