Isolated t-showers this evening for portions of the Panhandle

Good morning, folks!

We are starting or Tuesday morning with partly cloudy skies and temperatures in the 50s and 60s. Temperatures are going to increase into the 80s and 90s for this afternoon. Rain chances continue into today favoring southeastern part of the Panhandle for this evening. There is a Marginal Risk of severe weather for the southeast with damaging winds being the main concern. Breezy conditions will be in place after the noon hour with gusts up to 25 mph but greater with the storms that move over the area.

Isolated chances of t-showers continue until Wednesday for our northern counties. Greater chance of rain still comes to play on Thursday after a cold front moves into the Panhandle. Expect cooler temperatures as cooler air mass settles in. We will see temperatures fall into the 70s and 60s. Overall, much-needed rain is in the forecast for the next seven days.

Have a great day.

Maria Pasillas