Good morning, folks!

Starting the morning with temps in the 60’s and 70’s. It is another humid and muggy start to our day. There is some cloud cover across the area with showers still moving across the Texas Panhandle. For this afternoon, the disturbance will bring us a chance of a few isolated t-showers once again into the area. Temps for this afternoon will range in the 80’s to mid 90’s. The cooler weather and the moisture looks to move out after today. A ridge pattern to the NW of the country will move into the Central Plains by the end of the week and into the weekend. Temps look to be back into the upper 90’s with dry conditions. Looking ahead into next week, there will be another shot of cooler air and precipitation on the way. More details to come!

Have a great day,

Meteorologist Maria Pasillas