Good morning, folks!

Starting the morning with temperatures in the 60s and 50s. The highs for today will be in the 80s with a chance for isolated thunderstorms for our central counties and scattered storms for the northern Panhandle/ Oklahoma Panhandle. The Strom Prediction Center has the Panhandle under a marginal risk for severe weather with most of those storms barely reaching severe risk of 60 mph wind gusts and 1″ hail. Flooding will be a concern still through the area. A flood warning for Potter and Randall County will remain in effect until this evening. The chance of severe weather will decrease over the weekend as the SPC outlook has both of those days under a general chance. Expect to see warmer temps by next week with temps in the upper 80s and 90s.

Meteorologist Maria Pasillas