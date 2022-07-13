Good morning, folks!

Starting the morning with temps in the 70’s and cloudy skies. It will feel muggy as you make your way out the door with humidity once again in the 70s. Cloud cover looks to stick around throughout the day, but temps will be slightly warmer than what we saw on Tuesday. Some decent storms last night brought over an inch and a half to places like Canyon and Dimmitt. One more day of the possibility of some isolated storms and then we look to dry out for the rest of the week and into the weekend. Our current weather pattern shows another ridge across most of the country with the dominating high pressure over the Lone Star state. This has been the case for the past few weeks now and temps will reflect that as we go back into the triple-digits by Thursday.

Stay hydrated,

Meteorologist Maria Pasillas