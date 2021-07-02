Isolated storm for your Fourth of July weekend

Good morning folks and happy Friday!

We are seeing lots of rain this Friday morning as a complex of storms continue to move into our southern counties. This system is pouring down some heavy rainfall that a Flood Watch remains in effect until 7 p.m. tonight. Overall, most areas saw between 1 to 3 inches of rain. As the front continues to move down south, we will see another round of scattered t-showers this afternoon. However, also expect more sunshine today than previous days. Temps today will be in the 70s and 80s as cooler airmass continues to move with the front over the Panhandle this morning.

Your weekend forecast looks to hold isolated storms across the area. Temps will still be well below average but overall a nice weekend to get outdoors.

Enjoy!

Maria Pasillas