Isolated storm for your Fourth of July weekend

Good morning folks and happy Friday!
We are seeing lots of rain this Friday morning as a complex of storms continue to move into our southern counties. This system is pouring down some heavy rainfall that a Flood Watch remains in effect until 7 p.m. tonight. Overall, most areas saw between 1 to 3 inches of rain. As the front continues to move down south, we will see another round of scattered t-showers this afternoon. However, also expect more sunshine today than previous days. Temps today will be in the 70s and 80s as cooler airmass continues to move with the front over the Panhandle this morning.
Your weekend forecast looks to hold isolated storms across the area. Temps will still be well below average but overall a nice weekend to get outdoors.
Enjoy!
Maria Pasillas
- City of Amarillo Parks & Recreation: ‘Have a say in the Future of Amarillo’s Parks’
- Boy Scouts of America reaches $850 million agreement with victims
- Skateboarding and the Olympics: New friends, put to the test
- Richard Branson announces trip to space, ahead of Jeff Bezos
- Looking for a job? Workers enjoy the upper hand as companies scramble to hire