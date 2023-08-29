Good morning, folks!

Starting the morning with temps ranging in the 60s across the High Plains. We have been tracking some rain showers through the morning hours across our northern counties. Temps for this afternoon will be very enjoyable and seasonal. Highs will be in the low 80s to mid 90s. For this afternoon we could still see some isolated showers and storms along and south of the interstate. Hopefully, everyone has had the chance to enjoy the days since Sunday. Hot temps will return starting Thursday and into the weekend. Windy to breezy conditions will also persist with the heat with very minimal moisture potential.

Meteorologist Maria Pasillas