Good morning, everyone!

It will be another warm day for us in Amarillo. Winds will be strong from the south-southwest today around 20 mph. The high for today will be around 94 degrees. We also expect other temperatures in the area to be in the 90’s and Low 100’s range.

We could see some isolated storms this afternoon and evening on Independence Day. Most of the area will stay dry, with the higher chances of seeing a shower or thunderstorm in the western and southwestern Panhandles. Also make sure to practice firework safety as some of our grass is still dry in the area, so firework misuse could lead to wildfires.

A chance of rain is in the forecast for everyday next week in various parts of the panhandle. Most of these storms are western favored in the late evening, but Amarillo has at least a slight chance(20%) to see rain each day. We’ll stay in the Mid to High 90’s for all of next week and next weekend.

Meteorologist Christian O Rangel