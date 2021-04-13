Cloudy, cool, and rainy April weather

Today will see more clouds than sunshine with temperatures trading off between the cool 50’s and low 60’s. Easterly winds of 5 to 20 mph, will transport moisture-laden air into the area, supporting scattered showers and embedded thunderstorms across our southeast counties this evening. No severe weather is expected, but places like Childress, Quanah, and Paducah could see some rain.

Rain chances look to increase area wide for tomorrow through Friday with occasional rumbles of thunder. Once again, no severe weather is expected, and any rainfall amounts will be very light. In fact, the moisture quality would suggest only pockets of drizzle and light showers. With this expected cloud cover and humidity – temperatures will stay chilly with highs only in the 40’s and low 50’s through Friday. Also, the atmosphere may cool enough to allow for a few snowflakes to mix in from time to time, on Friday.

The weekend looks to stay overcast and cool with low 50’s, while Monday and Tuesday could return to sunshine with highs back in the 60’s and 70’s.

One more note of interest, temperatures could briefly drop to or below freezing on Saturday, Sunday, and Monday morning.

Chief Meteorologist John Harris