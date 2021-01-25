Active wintry weather to start the workweek

The mix of rain, freezing rain, and snow from last night will be exiting the area early this morning. In the wake of this inclement weather will be a clearing sky with northwesterly winds of 5 to 20 mph. Temperatures should respond, moderating into the upper 40’s and low 50’s this afternoon. Tomorrow may see a bit of a setback with cloud cover, breezy conditions, and highs only in the 30’s and low 40’s. Plus, flurries or scattered light snow showers may roam across our northern counties with little to no accumulations.

Wednesday looks to return to sunshine with a mix of 40’s, while Thursday could reach into the 50’s. This warming trend should continue on Friday with breezy highs in the 60’s, followed by the 50’s over the weekend. Also, and the jury is still out, but a slight chance of rain may fall on Saturday.

Chief Meteorologist John Harris