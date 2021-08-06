Summertime heat with a few springtime thunderstorms

Good afternoon,


Summertime heat will continue for today, this weekend, and most of next week.  Under a mostly sunny sky with southwest winds of 5 to 15 mph, today’s temperatures look to jump into the upper 90’s and low 100’s.  Tomorrow through Tuesday will follow suit with a range of upper 90’s and low 100’s, while Wednesday and Thursday may see temperatures ease back into the low to mid 90’s.

Regarding precipitation – other than a slight chance of thunderstorms tomorrow evening, dry weather looks to be in place through this weekend.  Additional thunderstorms could return on Tuesday and Wednesday.


Chief Meteorologist John Harris

