Summertime heat with a few springtime thunderstorms

Good afternoon,



Summertime heat will continue for today, this weekend, and most of next week. Under a mostly sunny sky with southwest winds of 5 to 15 mph, today’s temperatures look to jump into the upper 90’s and low 100’s. Tomorrow through Tuesday will follow suit with a range of upper 90’s and low 100’s, while Wednesday and Thursday may see temperatures ease back into the low to mid 90’s.



Regarding precipitation – other than a slight chance of thunderstorms tomorrow evening, dry weather looks to be in place through this weekend. Additional thunderstorms could return on Tuesday and Wednesday.



Chief Meteorologist John Harris