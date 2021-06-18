Possible triple-digit heat on Father’s Day, along with nighttime storms

Hello everyone,

Drink plenty of water to stay hydrated, find some shade, and put on the sunscreen – sunny and hot conditions continue. This afternoon will be another scorcher with southerly winds of 5 to 20 mph, and temperatures heating back into the 90’s and low 100’s. Amarillo should top out close to 97. Tomorrow (Juneteenth) and Sunday (Father’s Day), will follow suit with sunshine, heat, and humidity, and highs in the 90’s and low 100’s. In fact, Amarillo might see 100 on Father’s Day! By Monday (the first full day of summer), ironically enough, the weather turns much cooler with a blend of upper 70’s and 80’s. Tuesday will see highs around 90, followed by a return to the upper 90’s for Wednesday and Thursday..

Regarding precipitation – rain chances look to be slim to none for today and tomorrow. By Father’s Day, however, a cool front will move through later in the day, increasing the likelihood of scattered thunderstorms during the late evening and overnight hours.

Have a safe and enjoyable weekend everyone. By the way, we officially ring in the summer season at 10:32 pm on Sunday night.

Chief Meteorologist John Harris