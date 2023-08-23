Hi everyone!

This afternoon will be very similar to yesterday; meaning that we will see a partly sunny sky with southeast winds of 5 to 20 mph, and high temperatures back in the 90’s to near 100. Amarillo should top out around 98. Tomorrow looks to be in the mid to upper 90’s, while Friday and Saturday could see 100. By Sunday, however, a weak cool front will move into the Panhandles, and we gain a northwest flow aloft. The combination of both will aid with less hot temperatures and a chance of rain. Thunderstorms that develop over the high country of New Mexico and Southern Colorado during the afternoon, will drift our way during the evening and overnight hours. The showers and storms could continue through Monday morning, before winding down later in the day. Temperatures on Monday behind the cool front look pleasant, with a blend of 80’s and low 90’s area wide.

Have a safe and enjoyable day, everyone! Remember to drink plenty of water during this hot weather. Take frequent breaks if you’re outside during the peak heating hours of the day, and don’t forget the sunscreen!

Chief Meteorologist John Harris