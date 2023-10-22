Good Sunday Afternoon,

Summer-esque weather will continue for the rest of the weekend, with highs hovering in the upper 80’s and even a few isolated 90’s across the region. A high-pressure system and associated warm conditions will remain over the viewing area until late Monday, when it will swiftly be replaced by a post-tropical system moving in from the southwest. From late Monday into early Tuesday, remnants of Hurricane Norma that struck Baja California, Mexico yesterday will bring tropical moisture to the southeastern panhandle with possible rainfall accumulations an inch or greater. A broader disturbance will encroach upon the region for subsequent days, encouraging additional rainfall for the rest of the area. Although not an utterly absent threat, severe weather is not expected with these storm systems, which weak thunderstorms and showers will likely be the case. Moreover, temperatures during this system will drop into the 70’s, with an even more dramatic decline into the 60’s starting Friday as a strong cold front surges through.

Forecaster Landry Judd