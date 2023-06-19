Good afternoon, everyone!

Our relentless severe weather season is taking a break as we close out the spring season. This afternoon will be sunny and hot with westerly winds of 5 to 15 mph, and temperatures close to 100. Tomorrow and Wednesday will be the same with highs around 100, while Thursday and Friday look to drop back into the low 90’s. The upper 90’s and low 100’s could be in store over the upcoming weekend. Regarding rain chances, as of this writing, a slight chance of thunderstorms will be possible for Wednesday night, Thursday night, and Friday night. Severe weather should be limited to sudden downburst winds, pockets of small high, and brief heavy downpours.

Have a safe and enjoyable week, everyone!

Chief Meteorologist John Harris