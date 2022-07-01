Good morning, folks!

Starting the morning with temps in the 60s and 70s. Cloud cover is present to the northwest with everyone seeing clear skies. There is a cold front moving into this area that is forecasted to move back to the north by tonight. Highs for today will be in the 90s to low 100s. Cloud cover will be persistent to the northwest with a chance of some t-showers this evening. There is a marginal risk of severe weather for this area for the possibility of some strong winds and hail. T-showers will diminish by the overnight hours but return by Saturday afternoon. Still favoring the NW but there is a chance for some t-showers to move into central parts of the Panhandle. Overall, rain chances will be ongoing through most of the seven day with temps ranging in the 90s.

Have a great day,

Meteorologist Maria Pasillas