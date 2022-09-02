Good morning, folks!

It is a humid Friday morning with temps falling, mostly in the 60’s. We have clear skies and calm conditions. Temps this afternoon will exceed seasonal temps with most of the area in the 90’s this evening. There will be plenty of sunshine this morning and afternoon. Rain chances return to the area tonight however, across our northern counties. As the storms try to reach the TX Panhandle, models are indicating they will weaken but still could see some t-showers into the Saturday morning. There is a marginal risk of severe weather form the SPC to the far NE and everyone else under a general chance for t-storms. Looking at the possibility of some strong winds and hail with some storms that develop in Kansas and Oklahoma. More isolated storms for Saturday with temps falling back into the 80’s. Then tracking another round of rain as we move into the middle of the next workweek.

Meteorologist Maria Pasillas