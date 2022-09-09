Good morning, folks!

Starting the end of the workweek with temps in the 50’s and 60’s. It was a starry night with sunny skies persisting into this afternoon. Highs for today will range in the 80’s and 90’s. Cloud cover will begin to increase by the overnight hours as a cold front moves into the region. There is a chance for a few t-showers to the far NW in New Mexico tonight. Overall, more rain is on the way for Saturday and into the early hours of Sunday. Note that we are not expecting to see rain all through that time and it will be a very hit or miss chance. Behind the front, we will see that cooler airmass and temps will fall into the 70’s for some this weekend! A nice change of pace before we return back to the heat for next week. There is a general chance for some t-showers from the SPC with the main hazards being some gusts up to 50 mph with thunderstorms that develop.

Meteorologist Maria Pasillas