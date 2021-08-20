Hot temps to end the workweek, rain chances this weekend

Good morning, folks!

We are starting our Friday under a mix of cloudy and clear skies. Those temps are on the warm side for some as they sit in the 70s. We have another muggy morning as dewpoints are in the upper to low 60s. By this afternoon we will climb into the 90s across the area. Temps will be on the hot side so be sure to take plenty of water with you if you are going to be outdoors. Hit or miss summertime storms once again for southeastern parts of the Panhandle for this afternoon.

For the next seven days, we will see mostly dry conditions. For Saturday, we are looking for a greater chance of rain across the Panhandle in the afternoon hours. There will be windy days ahead as we move into Sunday through the beginning of next week.

Have a great weekend.

Maria Pasillas