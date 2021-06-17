Possible triple-digit heat on Father’s Day + plus late night storms

Hello everyone,

Drink plenty of water to stay hydrated, find some shade, and put on the sunscreen – sunny and hot conditions continue. This afternoon will be muggy with southerly winds of 5 to 20 mph, and temperatures heating back into the 90’s and low 100’s. Amarillo should top out close to 98. Tomorrow through Sunday (Father’s Day), will follow suit with sunshine, heat, and humidity, and highs in the 90’s and low 100’s. In fact, Amarillo might see 100 on Father’s Day! By Monday (the first full day of summer), ironically enough, the weather turns much cooler with a blend of 70’s and low 80’s. The upper 80’s and low 90’s return for Tuesday.

Regarding precipitation -rain chances look to be slim to none from today through Saturday. Scattered thunderstorms could return for late Sunday night and Monday.

Stay cool everyone!

Chief Meteorologist John Harris