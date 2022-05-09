Good morning, folks.

Starting the morning with some warm temps in the 60s and 70s. We saw a weekend of record temps across the area and that will continue for today and tomorrow. Temps for this afternoon will be in the upper 80s to low 100s. Winds will be breezy as gusts can increase up to 30mph. A dominating ridge will continue over the area for the next few days therefore summer-like temps will continue. Extreme and critical fire weather today for the entire Panhandle. Be vigilant of the conditions outside and use precaution as needed.

Still tracking moisture starting tomorrow. There is a slight risk of severe weather already in place for S/SE parts of the area. The main hazards will be damaging winds and large hail with these storms. Isolated storms will be possible for Wednesday and Thursday as well.

Have a great day,

Meteorologist Maria Pasillas