Hot temps on tap with breezy conditions

Good morning, folks!

We are starting our Monday with some light cloud cover moving across the viewing area this morning. Cloud cover will increase some throughout the day. Temps outside are in the 60s and 70s but will increase into the 90s with a few 100s. Expect breezy conditions for this afternoon as well as for the rest of the week. We could see gusts up to 25 mph at times. Storms will develop out west, and models indicate a few showers could move into our western and northwestern counties. Overall, mostly dry conditions.

For the next seven days temps will slowly try to cooldown some. Very minimal rain chances but a shift in pattern looks to take place towards the end of the workweek. More details as we get closer to the weekend.

Have a great week.

Maria Pasillas