Good morning, folks!

Starting the morning with temps in the 50s and 60s. Clear conditions were present for most of the area overnight which helped to see the first Lunar eclipse of the year. Cloud cover will increase this morning giving us partly cloudy to mostly cloudy skies throughout the day. A warm front will lift through the area this afternoon allowing for the hot temps to persist. Highs for today will be a mix of upper 80s to low 90s. A disturbance looks to bring us some isolated storms by the late evening hours. If storms can organize themselves, they can become more scattered as the move west to east. There is the potential for them to go severe with the main concerns being hail and damaging winds.

A ridge looks to dominate the Central Plains once again, therefore temps look to remain above seasonal for the next five days. Another shot of storms looks to be present on Wednesday afternoon.

Have a great day,

Meteorologist Maria Pasillas