Good evening, everyone!

We had a very warm day in the upper 80’s and low 90’s all throughout the High Plains. We are expecting a break from severe weather this evening. Monday’s morning temperatures will be mild in the upper 60’s and low 70’s. It will be a hot and sunny summer afternoon for tomorrow. Afternoon temps will range from the mid 90’s to 100’s. On Monday, we have a slight chance for a possible isolated thunderstorm for our northern counties and southwestern counties in the evening. For the most part, our viewing area will stay clear of any precipitation. We are tracking hot temps in the 90’s and 100’s for the next couple of days. If you have to be outdoors, be sure to stay hydrated and wear light colored and loose clothing. Have a great and safe Sunday!

Forecaster Mari Ferrel