Good evening, everyone!

We are expecting another hot day for the High Plains. There is a Heat Advisory in effect from 1 p.m. to 9 p.m. CDT this evening for Palo Duro Canyon State Park. With these hot temps, make sure to take extra precautions when outdoors and drink plenty of water. We have a slight chance to see an isolated thunderstorm in our northeastern counties. The Storm Prediction Center has our northeastern counties in the viewing area under the General Thunderstorm risk. We will wake up with mild to warm temps in the 60’s and 70’s. We’ll continue to see hot temps in the forecast for tomorrow afternoon in the 90’s and 100’s. We can expect a breezy afternoon, as well. Temps will continue to range in the 90’s for the following week. Have a great and safe Wednesday!

Forecaster Mari Ferrel