Good morning, folks!

Starting the morning with temps in the 60s across most of the area and under clear skies. Winds for today will be breezy once again with the occasional gusts of 25 mph. Temps for this afternoon will be well above average with a range of 90s and 100s. No precipitation expected today but by the overnight hours our northwestern counties could see a few showers. Moisture increases by the afternoon still for this area. There is a general chance for some t-showers with no severe weather expected. Moisture will be present starting tomorrow and until next week. Hot summer temps for the rest of the seven day since next week is favored for a hot week across the country.

Have a great day,

Meteorologist Maria Pasillas