Good morning, everyone!

We are expecting to have another hot summer day for the High Plains. Temperatures for this afternoon will continue to be above seasonal in the upper 80s and low 90s. The winds for today will be relatively light throughout the area. There is a possibility for some light showers to develop late this evening in our southwestern counties and continue to tread east for the overnight. The Storm Prediction Center has our southwestern counties of the viewing area under the General Thunderstorm risk today.

For Thursday morning, some of us could be waking up to a few scattered thundershowers. Morning temperatures are forecasted to be in the upper 50s and 60s. Hit-or-miss showers will continue on throughout the day on Thursday. Strong to severe thunderstorms will also be expected for tomorrow afternoon. As of now, the SPC has all of our viewing area under the Marginal risk for tomorrow. Fast-forward to the first day of Autumn on Saturday, temps will continue to feel like summertime in the 80s and 90s. Have a great and safe Wednesday!

Forecaster Mari Ferrel