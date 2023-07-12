Good morning, folks!

Starting the morning with temps in the 80s and 70s across the High Plains with some slow-moving storms in the northeastern Panhandle. Today will be the hottest day of the workweek with temps forecasted to reach 111° in the Palo Duro Canyon. Heat alerts will be issued through a huge part of the Panhandle at noon until 9 p.m. If you can, stay indoors or stay very hydrated for today. An upper-level high will persist through the state for the rest of the week and into next week. This means temps above normal with record break temps possible. The record for Amarillo is 104° while we are forecasting 103°. Note that isolated storms will be possible from Thursday afternoon through Sunday morning. A slight cooldown by the weekend with temps returning to around seasonal in the mid 90’s. Temps return to the triple side of things by next week.

Meteorologist Maria Pasillas