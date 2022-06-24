Good morning, folks!

A very warm start to our Friday morning as temps range between the 70s and 80s. This is a great indicator that it will be a very hot summer afternoon. Forecasted highs today are in the 90s and 100s. Partly cloudy skies to the northwest with isolated t-showers not out of the question this evening. Breezy conditions as winds will increase up to 20 mph and gusts will be even greater than that. Be sure to stay hydrated today and apply that sunscreen. For this weekend, temps will still be hot on Saturday but significantly cooler by Sunday. A front looks to push through the region dropping temps for a few days. The chance for moisture will be present throughout the viewing area Saturday afternoon and into the start of next week. While no severe weather is expected with these disturbances, there is a marginal risk on Saturday for the possibility of some strong winds with some cells. Overall, temps will be back to seasonal by the middle of next week.

Enjoy,

Meteorologist Maria Pasillas