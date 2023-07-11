Good morning, folks!

We’re starting the morning with temps in the 60s and 70s across the High Plains with dense fog across SW Kansas and the Oklahoma Panhandle. Those areas are seeing visibility as low as a quarter of a mile. Use caution if having to make the morning commute in that area. Temps will return to the 90s and 100s this afternoon. A hot summer day is on tap and the heat will continue through Thursday. There is a chance for thunderstorms to move through the Panhandle this evening, but it will be very stray. The Storm Prediction Center outlook has a general risk of severe weather for today and tomorrow. Storms return towards the end of the week and into the weekend. Temps will rise into the 100s for Tuesday through Thursday for parts of the Panhandle. Stay hydrated.

Meteorologist Maria Pasillas